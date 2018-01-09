"Make Our Planet Great Again": Chateaubriand Fellow Shares Her Experience at the One Planet Summit

The first laureates of the "Make Our Planet Great Again" call were presented on December 11 during a side event of the One Planet Summit. Theresa Oehmke, a PhD student at Berkeley who received a Chateaubriand fellowship from the Embassy, was there to share her (...)

Chateaubriand Fellowship : Call for Applications 2018-2019

The Chateaubriand Fellowship in Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics (STEM), offered by the Embassy of France in the United States, Office for Science and Technology, aims to initiate or reinforce collaborations, partnerships or joint projects by encouraging exchange at the (...)

France - Stanford: 2018-2019 Call for Proposals

The France-Stanford Center for Interdisciplinary Studies, founded in partnership with the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs, bridges the disciplines of the humanities, social sciences, engineering, business and law, addressing issues of significance for France and the U.S. from a broad range (...)

