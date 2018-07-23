The FADEx program

The 2018 edition of the French-American Doctoral Exchange Program (FADEx) on artificial intelligence (AI) took place in France from June 24 to 29. Every year, the FADEx program encourages scientific exchanges between American and French Ph.D. students working in the same scientific field through a week-long program organized in France or reciprocally in the United States. Each edition focuses on a different scientific topic. For this edition, American laureates visited French laboratories and research institutes recognized for their expertise on artificial intelligence in 3 different cities: Nice-Sophia Antipolis, Grenoble and Paris.

2018 laureates on AI

This high-level program was open to Ph.D. students enrolled in an American or a French university who were conducting research on a topic related to artificial intelligence, such as knowledge representation, machine learning, natural language processing, computer vision, autonomous agents, and information retrieval. 20 outstanding students (10 American and 10 French students) were selected to participate in the program among nearly 100 applicants. Laureates came from the most prestigious research universities in both countries.

Laureates from U.S. universities:

Pulkit Agrawal, UC Berkeley

Brandon Amos, Carnegie Mellon University

Elena Balashova, Princeton University

Alina Barnett, Duke University

Yuntian Deng, Harvard University

Preetam Dutta, Columbia University

Paul Krueger, Princeton University

Sunandita Patra, University of Maryland

Evan Shelhamer, UC Berkeley

Ada Zhang, Carnegie Mellon University

Laureates from French universities:

Jieying Chen, University of Paris Saclay

Yagmur Gizem Cinar, University of Grenoble-Alpes

Srijan Das, University of Côte d’Azur

Mélanie Ducoffe, University of Côte d’Azur

Caroline Etienne, University of Paris Saclay

Raphael Frisch, University of Grenoble Alps

Hoa Le, University of Lorraine

Pierre Ludmann, University of Lorraine

Nicolas Turpault, University of Lorraine

Stella Zevio, University of Paris 13

Part 1: Nice-Sophia Antipolis

The first part of the seminar took place in Sophia Antipolis, near Nice, where participants were welcomed by the Laboratory of Computer Science, Signals and Systems (i3S - CNRS & University of Nice Sophia Antipolis). Participants met with local research teams and attended keynote talks by senior researchers on statistical learning for discovering of neurodegenerative pathologies, on active learning for deep learning, and on topological data analysis. They also got the chance to present their own research and to explore potential avenues for collaboration during a dedicated workshop.

Left: Ph.D. students present their own research at the i3S lab. Right: Visiting Antibes after a busy day of scientific sessions.

Part 2: Grenoble

For the second part of the seminar, laureates were welcomed by PERSYVAL-Lab, a federation of 10 partner laboratories in Grenoble working on computer science, hardware architecture, signal processing, control and mathematics. Laureates met with research teams working on AI and health, AI and robotics, and AI and information retrieval. They attended keynote talks on deep learning applications to vision and natural language processing and on knowledge representation by senior researchers from the Grenoble Computer Science Laboratory (LIG). They also participated in a workshop on the ethical challenges of AI.

Grenoble and the campus of the University of Grenoble-Alps

Wine and cheese poster session in Grenoble

Group dinner and a ride up the Grenoble-Bastille cable car to end the day

Part 3: Paris

Our journey into the French artificial intelligence research ecosystem ended up in Paris at the French National Institute for Research in Computer Science and Automation (Inria). Participants attended keynote talks on complex data management and on machine learning on neural time series for neuroscience, and they discovered the work of local research teams.

Ph.D. students present their own research at Inria Paris

This edition was made possible thanks to the strong involvement and support of our partners: