22nd MIT European Career Fair : What a success for the French pavilion !

On February 24, 2018, the 22nd edition of the MIT European Career Fair featured 110 universities and companies. It was a huge success with more than 2000 visitors!

The European Career Fair (ECF) at MIT is an annual recruiting event, organized by members of the European Club at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

Its mission is to connect top-tier US students and young professionals with European companies, universities and non-profit organizations and to inform about career opportunities in Europe.

This year, the Office for Science and Technology of the Embassy of France in the United States and the Consulate General of France in Boston coordinated the participation of 12 French research institutions and universities as well as some large French companies such as Saint-Gobain, Keolis, Ipsen, Amadeus, Thales xplor.

Enjoy a few pictures of the event…





The Consulate General of France in Boston also hosted a French Tech Boston booth, together with its partners, the French Foreign Trade Advisors (CCEF), the French Tech Hub, Business France and the French-American Chamber of Commerce in New-England (FACCNE).

The French Tech Boston booth gave French startups the opportunity to participate in the fair as employers and to meet with students.

We hope to see you again next year !