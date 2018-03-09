The fifth U.S.-France Joint Committee Meeting on Science and Technology Cooperation (JCM) convened on March 9 in Paris, France. The JCM provides an opportunity to exchange views on some of the most important science and technology endeavors in our countries, and to prioritize future collaboration between the United States and France.

French and U.S. government agencies and research organizations at the fifth JCM discussed information technology, energy and the environment, health science, and science and research integrity. Both countries endorsed continued research cooperation, including opportunities to increase collaboration in artificial intelligence, quantum technologies, advanced energy technologies and clean energy, ocean observation and exploration, and cancer research.

Fifth JCM at Collège de France in Paris

Current successful projects were also reviewed, including the agreement between the Georgia Institute of Technology and the French National Center for Scientific Research which was renewed at a signing ceremony on March 8 at a reception hosted by Acting Deputy Chief of Mission of the U.S. Embassy in Paris, Kristina Kvien. President and CEO of CNRS, Antoine Petit, and Vice-Provost of Georgia Tech, Stephen Cross, signed the agreement along with the President of Georgia Tech Lorraine, Yves Berthelot and their partners.

Renewal of the agreement between Georgia Tech and CNRS

The U.S. delegation also visited Station F, the largest start-up incubator in the world, which opened in June 2017 in Paris.

‣ Agenda of the JCM [en]

‣ Joint Statement on the website of the Department of State [en]

‣ Joint Statement [fr]