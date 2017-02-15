77th straight success for Ariane 5

Ariane 5 completed a flawless launch from Europe’s spaceport at the Guiana Space Centre, orbiting two telecommunications satellites, SKY Brasil-1 for operator AT&T/DIRECTV and Telkom 3S for operator Telkom Indonesia. The flight marked the European launcher’s 77th straight success since 2003.

With a launch mass of 6,000 kilograms, SKY Brasil-1 is a telecommunications satellite built by Airbus Defence and Space for operator AT&T/DIRECTV. It will provide direct high-definition television services (HDTV) to Brazil and the North Atlantic Ocean. It has an expected service lifetime of more than 19 years. With a launch mass of 3,550 kilograms, Telkom 3S is a telecommunications satellite built by Thales Alenia Space for operator Telkom Indonesia. It will provide high-definition television services (HDTV) as well as mobile communications and Internet applications to Indonesia, Southeast Asia and part of Malaysia. It has an expected service lifetime of more than 16 years.

The launch of Ariane 5 can be watched on replay on ariane.cnes.fr/live.

Check out the photos of the VA 235 flight campaign at the Guiana Space Centre at https://www.flickr.com/photos/cnes/albums.