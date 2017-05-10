78th straight success for Ariane 5

Thursday May 4, Ariane 5 completed a flawless launch from Europe’s spaceport at the French Guiana Space Centre (CSG), orbiting two new telecommunications satellites: SGDC, built by VISIONA Tecnologia Espacial S.A. for Brazilian operator Telebras S.A., and KOREASAT-7, built by Thales Alenia Space for Korean operator ktsat, a subsidiary of KT Corp. The flight marked the European launcher’s 78th straight success since 2003, the fourth launch of the year from the CSG and Ariane 5’s second in 2017.

With a launch mass of 5,735 kilograms, SGDC is a telecommunications satellite built by VISIONA Tecnologia Espacial S.A. for Brazilian operator Telebras S.A. SGDC will bridge Brazil’s digital divide by providing high-quality Internet services nationwide, provide sovereign and secure strategic communications for the Brazilian government and armed forces, and give the Brazilian space industry the critical technologies needed to play an increasingly important role in the nation’s future space programmes. It has an expected service lifetime of more than 18 years.

With a launch mass of 3,680 kilograms, KOREASAT-7 is a telecommunications satellite built by Thales Alenia Space for Korean operator ktsat. KOREASAT-7 will provide a full range of video and data applications, including Internet access, direct-to-home broadcasting (DTH), government communications and connectivity for VSAT (Very Small Aperture Terminal) networks. The satellite is designed to provide higher throughput and extended coverage over Korea, the Philippines, the Indochinese Peninsula, India and Indonesia. It has an expected service lifetime of more than 15 years.

Commenting on the launch, CNES President Jean-Yves Le Gall said: “CNES is proud to have completed this 78 th consecutive launch of Ariane 5, the leader in satellite launch services for nearly 15 years. This is the second launch for Ariane 5 and the fourth of the year from the CSG, marking yet another success for our world-class launch base. I would like to take this opportunity once again to congratulate all of the teams to whom we owe this success, at ESA, at Arianespace, across Europe’s space industry and of course at Telebras S.A. and ktsat. I would also like to thank and congratulate CNES’s teams at the Launch Vehicles Directorate and the Guiana Space Centre.”

