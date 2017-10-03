81st Straight Success for Ariane 5

On Friday, September 29, 2017, Ariane 5 completed a flawless mission following its launch from Europe’s spaceport at the Guiana Space Centre (CSG), orbiting two new telecommunications satellites: Intelsat 37e, built by Boeing for Intelsat, and BSAT-4a, built by Space Systems Loral (SSL) for the Broadcasting Satellite System Corporation (B-SAT). This was the European launcher’s 81 st straight success since 2003, the ninth launch of the year from the CSG, and the fifth launch of Ariane 5 in 2017.

With a launch mass of 6,438 kilograms, Boeing-built satellite Intelsat 37e will provide the highest speed broadband of the entire Intelsat EpicNG fleet. It features enhanced power distribution technology for on-demand service optimization according to application and regional requirements. This will enhance its ability to ensure improved transmission for mobile and corporate customers on the American, African and European continents. It has an expected service lifetime of 15 years.

With a launch mass of 3,520 kilograms and built by Space Systems Loral (SSL), the BSAT-4a satellite will provide direct-to-home (DTH) digital television services across the entire Japanese archipelago. Its technology will make it possible to extend coverage of the most advanced broadcasting services, such as high and very high definition. It will cover the whole of Japan, with an expected service lifetime of 15 years.