Airbus Launches a New Start-up for Commercial Drones in Atlanta : Airbus Aerial

On May 10, 2017, during a drone world event in Dallas, Texas, Airbus announced the launch of a new start-up: Airbus Aerial.

"Through Airbus Aerial, we are uniquely positioned and fully committed to advancing the commercial Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) industry. It is bringing together partners from across the industry – ranging from vehicle manufacturers, data analytics companies, service providers and others – to enable data-focused services at a large scale," said Dirk Hoke, Chief Executive Officer of Airbus Defence and Space [1].

The U.S.-based part of Airbus Aerial is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and is led by Jesse Kallman. With 12 years of experience in this sector, that he obtained working at Georgia Tech, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Airware, and groups like AUVSI (Association for Unmanned Vehicle Systems International), Kallman is a major player in the UAS field.

Jesse Kallman declared: "Airbus Aerial brings together a variety of aerospace technologies – including drones and satellites – combines them in a common software infrastructure, and applies industry-specific analytics to deliver tailored solutions to our customers’ biggest challenges."

Indeed, Airbus Aerial is aiming to sell its services to industries such as insurance, oil and gas, utilities, agriculture, forestry and emergency management by helping them obtain data captured by drones or satellites.

Having lived in Atlanta for his studies, Jesse Kallman described the city as an “underrated location for new startups, new tech growth.” According to him, the Atlanta metro area “has a great ecosystem of large Fortune 500 companies, which will be our primary customers and partners.” Furthermore, he said the Atlanta airport is also an asset to reach Airbus headquarters and teams in Europe and to move around the country [2].