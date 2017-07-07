CNES MAG n°72 : Challenge, Inventing The Future Of Space

The new issue of the quarterly magazine from the French Space Agency focuses on the challenge of inventing the future of Space.

News space agencies and an increasing number of ambitious game-changing players are entering the international space arena. For CNES, this new paradigm offers an opportunity to reinvent itself while remaining at the forefront of innovation and inventing the future of space.

This 72nd issue of the quarterly magazine CNES Mag, sheds some light on the way CNES intends to stay ahead of the game.