CNES MAG n°74 Climate - One Planet Summit

The series of destructive hurricanes which struck the South-Eastern part of the United States and the Antilles last summer have once again highlighted how critical satellites are to predicting and monitoring extreme weather crises. For a long time now, climate has been a priority for CNES, as 26 of the 50 essential climate variables can only be observed from space. In December, the One Planet Summit organized by France on the initiative of President Emmanuel Macron paved the way for the implementation of a Space Climate Observatory dedicated to set up a genuine international coordination between space agencies all over the World.

This 74th issue of the quarterly magazine Cnesmag is an opportunity to rediscover the unique role played by satellites in the continued observation of our Planet.