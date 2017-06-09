CNES: a pivotal player inventing the future of space

The 2016 annual report of CNES outlines the action of the French space agency in the field of innovation and the groundwork for the future.

2016, the year of innovation

Three key initiatives, taking place in the context of the “Innovation & Inspiration” objectives and performance contract with the government for the 2016-2020 period, illustrate the action of the French space agency in the field of innovation: the establishment of a new Directorate of Innovation, Application and Science (DIA), the organization of a successful Innovation Day in Toulouse with a bottom-up approach which has been renewed and the implementation of disruptive programs in five core domains (Ariane, Sciences, Earth Observation, Telecommunications and Defense).

2016, the year of laying the groundwork for the future

In 2016, CNES convinces ESA’s member states to engage Europe in an ambitious program costing €10.3 billion, which can be seen as the groundwork for the future in various domains: launchers development (Ariane 6, Vega-C and low-cost Prometheus engine), exploration of the Universe (ExoMars program to land a rover on Mars in 2020), operation on the International Space Station through to 2024, connecting and surveying the planet (R&T programs, MicroCarb and MERLIN greenhouse gas monitoring satellites),…

With a budget increased by 10% for 2017, its world-class programs and its talented partners, CNES “shall continue in 2017 to be a pivotal player inventing the future of space”.

More information :CNES 2016 annual report (pdf)