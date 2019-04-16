CNES and ESA to take part in Orange Silicon Valley’s Fab Force program

CNES and ESA officially announce their partnership with Orange Silicon Valley, through which they will be taking part in its Fab Force alliance. The aim of this one-year partnership is to forge a closer relationship between the two agencies and the Silicon Valley ecosystem, foster new ties in this region, promote European industry and expertise in the United States and prime the pipeline of talent between the two continents.

Orange Silicon Valley is Orange’s strategic Bay Area presence, which was established in 1999. Fab Force is an alliance bringing together large corporations looking to access Orange Silicon Valley’s expertise and start-up deal flow. The program is organized around industry-specific councils, each lead by an OSV analyst expert in the particular domain. The Fab Force partners engage on a monthly basis with the OSV experts, sharing strategic insights and reviewing start-ups they could partner with and invest in.

Innovation is central to everything CNES and ESA do, driving the emergence and development of both public and private players throughout the space ecosystem chain. This latest partnership will enable new approaches to connect space players and devise disruptive processes to meet modernday challenges.

To promote space and its applications, both locally and globally, CNES last year launched its Connect by CNES initiative, the main goal of which is to reach outside the agency and engage with communities. With similar objectives, ESA has a network of 20 Business Incubation Centres, 15 Innovation Partners and 14 Ambassadors throughout Europe. This new partnership with Orange Silicon Valley reflects these shared goals and the ambition of both agencies to meet the needs of entrepreneurs — from start-ups to large industrial groups — looking to make space a part of their business.