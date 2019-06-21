CNES and NASA sign joint statement on Lunar Exploration

On Monday, June 19, CNES and NASA signed a joint statement on lunar exploration, in the presence of Frédérique Vidal, the Minister for Higher Education, Research and Innovation. The partnership between France and the United States in space is one of the longest-running, notably in the fields of space exploration and oceanography, where CNES’s expertise is world renowned and the two nations have worked tirelessly together to develop new science programmes and launch exploration missions. The two agencies signed a joint statement in April 2018, extending the intergovernmental space agreement for a further five years and reaffirming their commitment to pursue and step up their cooperation, especially in the domains of planetary and space exploration and observation of Earth’s atmosphere and oceans.

Please find below the links to the video we recorded this morning with Frédérique Vidal, Jean-Yves Le Gall and Jim Bridenstine regarding the joint statement on Lunar Exploration.

Video :