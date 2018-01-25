CNES’s Galette des Rois for Young Space Professionals

On January 19, the CNES Office in Washington, DC, organized at the Embassy of France the second edition of the now annual « King cake » event for young professionals from the DC space community. This year about sixty participants from the private sector, federal agencies, the research and NGO communities, as well as foreign Embassies attended the gathering.

The event was the opportunity to present CNES’s activities, the main French-American cooperation programs, CNES’s key achievements in 2017 and major dates on CNES’s agenda for 2018.

Recalling the initiative launched by CNES’s President Jean-Yves Le Gall together with a large number of agency directors the day before the One Planet Summit organized in Paris on December 12, an initiative aimed at setting up a Space Climate Observatory (link), Isabelle Robert-Strebel and Armand Ousselin outlined the importance of studying climate for the future of the Planet as well as CNES’s implication in this field.