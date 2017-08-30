CNES MAG n°73 : Healthcare, New Insights From Space

France and CNES were early pioneers in this field and space medicine experiments were already on Jean-Loup Chrétien’s schedule when he became the first French astronaut to fly in space in 1982. CNES has been a continuing catalyst for research ever since, working with a range of partners in the field of health and developing multiple experiments that are now running permanently on spacecraft. Far from the fears it inspired in the early years, space is today delivering new insights into health.