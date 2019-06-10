CNESMAG 80 - SPACE EXPLORATION: SOLAR SYSTEM IN SIGHT

The 80th edition of CNESMAG is dedicated to the theme of space exploration on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of man’s first steps on the Moon.

Editorial of Jean Yves Le Gall, President of CNES :

On 21 July, we will be marking the 50th anniversary of man’s first steps on the Moon, on what remains to this day the most extraordinary space mission ever undertaken. These celebrations will be taking place at a time when solar system exploration projects are springing up all over the world, with robotic spacecraft set to deliver new insights into the Moon, Mercury, Mars, asteroids, Jupiter, Saturn and their moons. Other projects are also planning human spaceflight missions to teach us how to survive for longer in space and to return to the Moon as a stepping stone to the ultimate goal of a crewed mission to Mars in the 2030s. This new-found enthusiasm for space exploration is the result of advances in technology enabling missions that would have been impossible not so very long ago. It’s also a chance for space powers to affirm their sovereignty through increasingly spectacular firsts. And it’s a way to engage a public grown tired of the mere ‘utility’ of space, inspired rather by the idea that we should be striving to make the dreams brought to life by Hollywood blockbuster movies come true. In the final analysis, it’s this surprising combination of technology, sovereignty and cinema that today is charting

the road ahead for space exploration — in some ways just like 50 years ago, when for the first time in our history we walked on the Moon!

