Interested in world health and the environment? You would like to provide your contribution to improving them? Apply today for CRI labs summer school – CLaSS 2017.

The Center for Research and Interdisciplinary organizes, this summer, in Paris, a summer class of 7 weeks from June 26 to August 11. Free and open to all, the course is focused on advancing the UN’s sustainable development goals. 50 international students from various fields will come together to learn and tackle real-world challenges. Together, they will create learning and research games, makerspace devices and installations that can mix both games and devices.

Application deadline: May 20, 2017

For more information: CRI summer school 2017