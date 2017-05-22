When: Friday June 2, 2017 at 7pm

Where: Alliance Française in Pasadena

Presentation in French

Free for members, $10 for non-members

RSVP: internafdepasadena@gmail.com

The Alliance Française of Pasadena and the Office for Science and Technology of the Consulate general of France in Los Angeles have the pleasure of inviting you to a Café des Sciences which will be taking place on Friday, June 2, 2017 at 7:00pm with Jean-Pierre Fleurial, scientist at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, who will talk about "Thermoelectricity: from space exploration to renewable energies".

About the presentation

Do you know that you have thermoelectric devices in your home? This technology has been used successfully to empower the scientific exploration of our solar system for over 50 years. For example, the recent survey of Pluto by the probe "New Horizons" and the exploration of Saturn and its moons by the Cassini probe, which ends in apotheosis this September, could not have been done without their thermoelectric generators. Thermoelectricity is based on "old" principles of physics relating to the conversion of thermal energy into electrical energy, and vice versa. Jean-Pierre Fleurial proposes to illustrate this phenomenon by means of simple experimental demonstrations. HE will also explain why thermoelectricity is considered part of the "green" range of renewable energy technologies.

More information: http://afdepasadena.org/events/2017/06/lecture-la-thermoelectricite-de-lexploration-spatiale-aux-energies-renouvelables/.