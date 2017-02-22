The Paris-Saclay Institute of Neuroscience (Neuro-PSI) is moving in 2018 into a brand new building on the campus of the Paris-Saclay University, 25 km South of Paris. The Institute is supported by CNRS, Université Paris-Sud and Université Paris-Saclay.

Neuro-PSI is dedicated to fundamental research in Neuroscience. Organized in four departments, Neuro-PSI comprises 25 teams addressing a wide range of questions in neuroscience, from molecules to cognition and from embryos to adults, with multiscale experimental and theoretical approaches. In 2018, Neuro-PSI will move to a brand new building next to the NeuroSpin institute for brain imaging. Together, the two institutes will form the largest Neuroscience center in the Paris area. Neuro-PSI will provide access to state-of-the art core facilities for cutting edge light microscopy and scientific computing. The building will also include animal facilities for aquatic and terrestrial species as well as a fish transgenesis platform. Genomics, transcriptomics, proteomics and electron microscopy are available at close proximity.

Neuro-PSI is recruiting new group leaders at junior or midcareer level to develop research programs addressing fundamental aspects of neuroscience across the whole spectrum of the Neuro-PSI research fields. Candidates should already hold a permanent position or meet the criteria for applying to a position in French research institutions (CNRS, INSERM, Université Paris-Sud). Installation packages will be provided by the Institute but candidates are encouraged to apply for additional funding.

More information: Call for group leader positions at the Paris-Saclay Institute of Neuroscience