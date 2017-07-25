CentraleSupélec is a leader in training multi-disciplinary engineers in France and is#2 in a national ranking of engineering graduate Grandes Ecoles. CentraleSupélec was formed by the merger in January 2015 of Ecole Centrale Paris founded in 1829 and Supélec founded in 1894. CentraleSupélec is an internationally-reputed Higher Education and Research Institution. Its excellence lies in its combination of fundamental and applied sciences for innovation with societal impact. Its main purpose is to train engineers, entrepreneurs and innovators capable of meeting the challenges of the 21st century and to shape highly qualified managers and doctors to work in business and research in both the private and public sectors. CentraleSupélec is a member of Université Paris-Saclay.

The CentraleSupélec Accelerated Engineering Degree Program trains you to become an elite Grande Ecole Engineer in only two years ! This program can be taught either fully in English during the 2 years or in English (Year 1) and French (Year 2).

Year 1: Fully taught in English

Study Fundamental Sciences like Mathematics and Computer Science (Probabilities, Statistics, Algorithms and Programming…) and Physics (Quantum Physics) combined with courses in Engineering and Technology (Mechanical and Civil Engineering, Heat Transfer, Applied Thermodynamics, Industrial engineering, Electrical engineering, Software engineering…).

To prepare your second year Major, elective courses in engineering and science will be delivered. Our multidisciplinary approach will also train you through courses in Business Sciences, Humanities and Social Sciences, Team projects and Languages.

Year 2: Taught in French or in English

Before a 6-month internship in an international company, develop your Major at Paris-Saclay, Rennes or Metz in Sustainable buildings/Architecture, Energy, Industrial Engineering, Applied Math/Data Sciences, Applied Physics, Aeronautics and Space, IT & Advanced Systems, Biotech Engineering, Automation and Control, Computer Science, Electronics and Signal Processing, Telecommunication (some Majors might not be available in English).

If you are an international student completing a Bachelor’s degree in sciences or engineering at non-French universities who want to join CentraleSupélec in September 2018, this program is made for you!

Application deadline: October 1, 2017

Selection is done through an entrance exam.

Further information and contact :

