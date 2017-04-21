A new cause for hypertriglyceridemia disease, Dr. Beigneux, french researcher at UCLA, published in the New England Journal of Medicine
People with hypertriglyceridemia often are told to change their diet and lose weight. But a high-fat diet isn’t necessarily the cause for everyone with the condition.
A team of scientists from UCLA, lead by Dr. Stephen Young, cardiologist, and Dr. Anne Beigneux, french molecular biologist, have discovered that an autoimmune mecanism could also be a cause of the disease.
Read UCLA Press Release
The research results have been published in an article entitled Autoantibodies against GPIHBP1 as a Cause of Hypertriglyceridemia in the New England Journal of Medicine, the most prestigious journal in the biomedical field.