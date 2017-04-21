People with hypertriglyceridemia often are told to change their diet and lose weight. But a high-fat diet isn’t necessarily the cause for everyone with the condition.

A team of scientists from UCLA, lead by Dr. Stephen Young, cardiologist, and Dr. Anne Beigneux, french molecular biologist, have discovered that an autoimmune mecanism could also be a cause of the disease.

The research results have been published in an article entitled Autoantibodies against GPIHBP1 as a Cause of Hypertriglyceridemia in the New England Journal of Medicine, the most prestigious journal in the biomedical field.