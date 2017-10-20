Emiliana Borrelli, Head of the INSERM-UCI Research Unit, Awarded the Légion d’Honneur

Emiliana Borrelli was awarded the title of Knight of the National Order of the Légion d’Honneur, the most prestigious French civilian award, during a ceremony held at the residence of France on October 17. Professor Jean-Marc Egly, an INSERM research director and member of the French Académie des Sciences, presided over the ceremony. Dr. Howard Federoff, University of California, Irvine (UCI) Vice-Chancellor, was also in attendance.

Professor Jean-Marc Egly hands the insignia of the Légion d’Honneur to Professor Emiliana Borrelli alongside Deputy Consul General Matthieu Clouvel, residence of France, October 17, 2017

Emiliana Borrelli received her PhD in Neurobiology and Neurosciences from the Federico II University in Naples in 1979. After working as an INSERM researcher for several years at the “Institut de Génétique et Biologie Moléculaire de la Cellule” headed by Professor Pierre Chambon in Strasbourg, she joined the University of California, Irvine as a Professor in 2006. Since 2008, she has lead the bilateral INSERM-UCI Research Unit, the only one of its kind outside Europe. The research unit, entitled "Epigenetic Control of Neural Plasticity" has made major contributions to the discovery of new molecular and epigenetic mechanisms involved in psychiatric illnesses such as schizophrenia, and also focuses its research on cellular metabolism and epigenetic regulation involved in cancer and during the circadian rhythm.

For her remarkable career and her outstanding contribution to reinforcing the scientific partnerships between France and the US, Emiliana Borrelli was awarded the title of Knight of the National Order of the Légion d’Honneur.