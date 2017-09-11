Europe VS USA Startup Pitch Battle at MassChallenge

Join us for this EUROPEAN-AMERICAN PITCH BATTLE!

When: Thursday, Oct 26, 2017 - from 4:00pm to 6:00pm

Where: MassChallenge, 23 Drydock Avenue, Boston

What: Pitch Battle bringing together European startups and American startups from Masschallenge

Free event followed by networking

Registration

This free event will bring together some of the most promising European entrepreneurs and brilliant American entrepreneurs from MassChallenge, for a friendly elevator pitch contest.

The selected entrepreneurs will get 90 seconds to pitch and convince the audience: 10 American startups will showcase the art of pitching in the US, and 10 European startups will try to match up with them! The winners will receive a symbolic cash prize, and the networking session afterwards will offer everyone the possibility to discuss business culture differences and the opportunity to meet with potential investors.

Feel free to join this opportunity to develop a growing network across the Atlantic.

PROGRAM SCHEDULE

4:00 PM: Welcome

4:15 PM: Opening Words

4:30 PM *** GAME 1 *** TEAM USA n°1 vs TEAM EUROPE n°1

4:45 PM *** Half Time *** Vote for your favorite pitch!

5:00 PM *** GAME 2 *** TEAM EUROPE n°2 vs TEAM USA n°2

5:15 PM *** End *** Vote for your favorite pitch!

Cash prize awaits winners!

5:30 PM - 6:00 PM *** Networking ***

Each people in the audience will be able to vote for their favorite participant. Come join us for what promises to be an incredible opportunity to engage with International entrepreneurs in a fun and dynamic environment!

This event will be held at MassChallenge’s headquarters in the vibrant Boston’s Innovation District. Their dedicated team continues to support entrepreneurship and innovation all over the world, and their headquarters in Boston has reinvigorated and empowered the global entrepreneurship ecosystem.

This event is presented by Healthy Roots, hosted at MassChallenge, and sponsored by: