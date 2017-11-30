European Open Science Forum in Toulouse

Euro Science Open Forum (ESOF) is the largest interdisciplinary meeting on science, innovation and their relations with society in Europe. Created in 2004 by the EuroScience association, this European biennale brings together more than 4,000 researchers, sociocultural, economic and political actors from around the world. The event enjoys extensive media coverage by more than 400 international journalists and science communicators.

Toulouse was selected to host for the first time in France the 8th edition of this unique event in Europe and is thus the "European City of Science" until the end of 2018.

The symposium sessions will be held from July 9 to 14, 2018 and will include hundreds of conferences, debates etc.