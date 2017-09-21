European Science Café in Houston - Computational Surgery in the 2010s

The Consulates General of European Countries in Houston invite you to a European Science Café with Professor Marc Garbey, Scientific Director of the Center for Computational Surgery at the Houston Methodist Hospital, on October 19, 2017 at 6 pm.

: The Black Labrador, 4100 Montrose Bld - Houston, TX 77006 When : Thursday, October 19, 2017 at 6 pm

Presentation and discussions in English .

. Free and open to the public

Drink orders: 5.30 - 6 pm, before the presentation

Presentation: Computational Surgery in the 2010s

Developments of computer science and mathematics take an ever larger place in our daily lives. Through the efforts of scientists, engineers and medical professionals, surgery is being revolutionized. What is computational surgery? What is at stake? What has been achieved so far and what is the future of computational surgery? These questions will be tackled by Prof. Marc Garbey, French researcher at the Houston Methodist Hospital.

Marc Garbey is Scientific Director of the newly formed Center for Computational Surgery at the Houston Methodist Hospital. Graduated with a PhD in applied mathematics from Ecole Centrale de Lyon and Professor in applied mathematics in Université de Lyon, he moved to Texas in 2002 where he became Professor in Computer Science at the University of Houston where he served as the Chairman of the Department of Computer Science from 2004 to 2009. Among his activities at the Houston Methodist, he designs new applications of computing for surgery and created the Cosine network (COmputational Surgery International Network) with Dr. Barbara Bass, Head of the surgery department at the Houston Methodist Hospital.