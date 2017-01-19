FABS 2016 in San Diego - New approaches for preventing Alzheimer’s

After the success of the FABS 2015 in Toulouse, the Office for Science and Technology in Los Angeles, in partnership with the Toulouse’s Gérontopôle hospital, organized a 2016 edition of the FABS on December 10, 2016 in San Diego, right at the end of the international Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease convention.

Following the tradition of collaboration launched in the first half of 2014 for the 2015-2016 edition of the FABS, the French Consulate’s Office for Science and Technology in Los Angeles selected the Toulouse Gérontopôle hospital as their collaborative partner. Centered around the task of "Managing Alzheimer’s", an area in which excellent research is being conducted in both countries, this event facilitated growing relationships between academic and industrial experts, promoting project collaboration and idea exchange between both French and American innovators.

In 2015, the symposium was held in Toulouse under the theme of "Prevention in health residences and establishments: A new mission for the future."

This year, the workshop was closely tied with the Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease (CTAD) convention. One of the most important conventions in the field, the CTAD brings in more than 1,000 participants each year—a group equally comprised of representatives from both the academic and private sectors (Including both start-ups and pharmaceutical industry). Moreover, the CTAD was born out of a French initiative—the first edition of which was held in Montpellier in 2008. In this way, the workshop upholds the honor of this French-American cooperation, as it is already a premier characteristic of the convention.

The emphasis for this year’s edition concentrated on preventative treatments for Alzheimer’s. Close to 200 people (Researchers, doctors, medical industry partners…) were present, including the organizers from the CTAD, the Prs. Bruno Vellas (Toulouse), Jacques Touchons (Montpellier), Paul Aisen (Sand Diego), and Michael Weiner (San Francisco).

Through presentations and roundtable discussions, the exchange was focused on regulative, technical, and scientific approaches to preventative treatments for Alzheimer’s. During this discussion, the various speakers underlined the significance of collaborative research in this area, citing the excellence of French research.

The findings of this symposium will be published in an international scientific journal.

For more information regarding the history of the FABS, please consult the following page: https://www.france-science.org/-French-American-Biotech-Symposium,377-.html