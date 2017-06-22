French American Climate Talks on Ocean - US premier of The Odyssey

When: Monday, July 17, 2017, 4:00 pm to 7:15 pm

Where: Carnegie Institution for Science (1530 P St., Washington, DC)

Registration: Please purchase your tickets here ($25)

The Carnegie Institution for Science and the Embassy of France invites you to the French American Climate Talks on Ocean (FACT-O), featuring the US premier of The Odyssey, a biographical adventure film on Jacques-Yves Cousteau, a French explorer, filmmaker and scientist. The screening will be followed by a discussion panel, involving the movie crew and Carnegie Institution scientists.

About the French American Climate Talks on Ocean (FACT-O)

For scientists and the general public, FACT-O is a series of targeted events in places emblematic of research or the dissemination of science to the public. These workshops bring together scientists, representatives of NGO’s and institutions in charge of ocean protection. It aims to disseminate knowledge, share experiences and foster Franco-American partnerships.

Program

4:00 pm: Doors open, reception with special guests Jan and Philippe Cousteau, family of Jacques-Yves Cousteau.

4:30 pm: Opening words from Dr. Matthew Scott, President of the Carnegie Institution for Science, and Dr. Minh-Hà Pham, Counselor for Science and Technology at the Embassy of France.

4:45 pm: The Odyssey screening

6:45 pm: Discussion panel with marine biologist Dr. Rebecca Albright, Philippe Cousteau, and Jan Cousteau.

4:45 pm: End of Program

Movie Synopsis

Jacques-Yves Cousteau, his wife, and his two sons live in paradise, in a beautiful house looking out over the Mediterranean Sea. But Cousteau dreams only of adventure. Thanks to his invention, an autonomous diving suit that allows him to breathe underwater, he has discovered a new world. Henceforth, he will explore this world. And he’s prepared to sacrifice everything to do so.

Highly influential and a fearlessly ambitious pioneer, innovator, filmmaker, researcher, and conservationist, Jacques-Yves Cousteau’s aquatic adventure covers roughly thirty years of an inarguably rich in achievements life.