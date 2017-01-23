French-American Doctoral Exchange Seminar (FADEx) 2017: Cybersecurity

FADEx program encourages scientific exchanges between American and French Ph.D. students working in the same scientific field, and, by doing so, supports the creation of future French-American scientific collaborations.

This year, the program will focus on cybersecurity, a vast and complex field of activity which aims to prevent malicious access to all objects, systems and digital infrastructures connected to a network. Cybersecurity covers the protection of physical systems, computer networks, software and data, as well as users’ awareness and understanding of rules and procedures related to the use of these systems.

Topics of interest:

Cryptography

Formal methods and theory of security

Security services

Intrusion/anomaly detection and malware mitigation

Systems security

Network security

Database and storage security

Software and application security

Human and societal aspects of security and privacy

Within the framework of the FADEx program, the Office for Science and Technology will invite a group of American Ph.D. candidates to France for a week.

Two seminars will be held in Nancy and Rennes

The seminars will allow the US and French Ph.D. students to present and share their work on cybersecurity. Workshops will also be conducted in order to study scientific and technological convergences between the candidates.

A day in Paris

(Program to be defined)

Program (to be defined)

Applications for students enrolled in an American university:

Applications can be submitted until March 10, 2017. Ten students enrolled in an American university will be chosen to participate in the program and a grant will be offered by the Office for Science and Technology and its partners to cover a round trip ticket to Paris, travel within France, accommodations and most meals. French citizens enrolled in an American university are not eligible. The jury will base its decision on the scientific excellence of the candidate, their motivation and the maturity of their project.

To apply:

Fill in the online Application Form for FADEx 2017 Send a Cover letter and the completed Advisor Authorization Form by email to Marie Letoret

Note that a good cover letter should present your background and should help us assess your motivation to join our program.

Once selected, laureates will have to provide additional information such as, but not limited to:

Completed travel form; Copy of passport; Copy of US visa (if applicable); Copy of a student ID; High-resolution photo; Abstract of presentation.

Applications for students enrolled in a French university:

Applications can be submitted until March 10, 2017. Ten students enrolled in a French university will be chosen to participate in the program and a grant will be offered by the Office for Science and Technology and its partners to cover accommodations and most meals.

To apply:

Fill in the online Application Form for FADEx 2017 Send a Cover letter and the completed Advisor Authorization Form by email to Marie Letoret

Note that a good cover letter should present your background and should help us assess your motivation to join our program.

Once selected, laureates will have to provide additional information such as, but not limited to:

Copy of an identity card or passport; Copy of a student ID; High-resolution photo; Abstract of presentation.

Application deadline: March 10, 2017

Results: April 7, 2017

Nancy Seminar: June 12-13, 2017

Rennes Seminar: June 14-15, 2017

Paris Seminar : June 16, 2017

