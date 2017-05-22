FADEx-O : Call for applications

The French-American Doctoral Exchange on Ocean and Climate (FADEx-O) is organised in partnership with the Scripps Institution of Oceanography (UC San Diego). We welcome all applications of PhD students enrolled at Scripps

Deadline, Funding and Selection:

Applications can be submitted until June 21, 2017. Ten students will be chosen to participate in the program and a grant will be offered by the Office for Science and Technology and its partners to cover a round trip ticket to Paris, travel within France, accommodations and meals. French citizens are not eligible. The selection will be based on the scientific excellence of the candidate, their motivation and the maturity of their project.

To apply:

Fill in the online form below Send a Cover letter and the completed Advisor Authorization Form by email to Natan Leverrier

Note that a good cover letter should present your background and should help us assess your motivation to join our program.

Once selected, laureates will have to provide additional information such as, but not limited to:

Completed travel form; Copy of passport; Copy of US visa (if applicable); Copy of a student ID; High-resolution photo; Abstract of presentation.

See the FADEx 2017 Climate-Ocean for more information.