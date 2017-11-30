Fiche CURIE+ : Annexe

Organismes Fédéraux

Administration de la Maison Blanche (Executive Office of the President) : http://www.whitehouse.gov
- Office of Management and Budget (OMB) : http://www.whitehouse.gov/omb/
- Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) : http://www.ostp.gov
- National Science and Technology Council (NSTC) : https://www.whitehouse.gov/ostp/nstc

Les départements (ministères) :
- Département de la Défense (DoD) : http://www.defenselink.mil/

- Département de la Santé et des Services Sociaux (DoHHS) : http://www.hhs.gov/

- Département du Commerce (DoC) : http://www.commerce.gov/

- Département de l’Energie (DoE) : http://www.energy.gov/

- Département de la Sécurité Intérieure (DHS) : http://www.dhs.gov/index.shtm

- Département de l’Agriculture (USDA) : http://www.usda.gov/wps/portal/usdahome

- Département des Transports : https://www.transportation.gov/

- Département de l’Intérieur (DoI) : http://www.doi.gov/

Les agences indépendantes :
- National Aeronautic and Space Administration (NASA) : http://www.nasa.gov/
- Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) : http://www.epa.gov/
- National Science Foundation (NSF) : http://www.nsf.gov/

Congrès des Etats-Unis :
- Sénat : https://www.senate.gov/

- Chambre des Représentants : https://www.house.gov

Relais, structures d’appui

Académie des sciences : http://www.nationalacademies.org/
- National Academy of Sciences (NAS) : http://www.nasonline.org/
- National Academy of Engineering (NAE) : https://www.nae.edu/
- National Academy of Medicine (NAM) : https://nam.edu/

Associations, groupements professionnels, sociétés savantes :
- American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) : https://www.aaas.org/
- Association of American Universities (AAU) : http://www.aau.edu/
- American Council on Education (ACE) : http://www.acenet.edu/
- Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) : https://www.ieee.org
- American Chemical Society (ACS) : https://www.acs.org
- Union of Concerned Scientists (UCS) : http://www.ucsusa.org/

Organismes spécialisés dans l’innovation, la valorisation et le transfert de technologies :
- Association of University Technology Managers (AUTM) : http://www.autm.net/index.cfm
- Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) et Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) : http://www.acq.osd.mil/osbp/sbir/
- United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) : http://www.uspto.gov/