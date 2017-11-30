Fiche CURIE+ : Annexe

Organismes Fédéraux

Administration de la Maison Blanche (Executive Office of the President) : http://www.whitehouse.gov

Office of Management and Budget (OMB) : http://www.whitehouse.gov/omb/

Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) : http://www.ostp.gov

National Science and Technology Council (NSTC) : https://www.whitehouse.gov/ostp/nstc

Les départements (ministères) :

Département de la Défense (DoD) : http://www.defenselink.mil/

Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) : https://www.darpa.mil/

Département de la Santé et des Services Sociaux (DoHHS) : http://www.hhs.gov/

National Institutes of Health (NIH) : http://www.nih.gov/

Département du Commerce (DoC) : http://www.commerce.gov/

National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) : http://www.nist.gov/

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) : http://www.noaa.gov/

Département de l’Energie (DoE) : http://www.energy.gov/

Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy : https://arpa-e.energy.gov/

Département de la Sécurité Intérieure (DHS) : http://www.dhs.gov/index.shtm

Département de l’Agriculture (USDA) : http://www.usda.gov/wps/portal/usdahome

Forest Service : https://www.fs.fed.us/

Agricultural Research Service : https://www.ars.usda.gov/

National Institute of Food and Agriculture : https://nifa.usda.gov/

Département des Transports : https://www.transportation.gov/

Département de l’Intérieur (DoI) : http://www.doi.gov/

Geological Survey (USGS) : http://www.usgs.gov/

Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) : http://www.fws.gov/

Les agences indépendantes :

National Aeronautic and Space Administration (NASA) : http://www.nasa.gov/

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) : http://www.epa.gov/

National Science Foundation (NSF) : http://www.nsf.gov/

Congrès des Etats-Unis :

Sénat : https://www.senate.gov/

Commission du commerce, de la science et des transports : https://www.commerce.senate.gov

Chambre des Représentants : https://www.house.gov

Commission sur la science, l’espace et la technologie : https://science.house.gov/

Relais, structures d’appui

Académie des sciences : http://www.nationalacademies.org/

National Academy of Sciences (NAS) : http://www.nasonline.org/

National Academy of Engineering (NAE) : https://www.nae.edu/

National Academy of Medicine (NAM) : https://nam.edu/

Associations, groupements professionnels, sociétés savantes :

American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) : https://www.aaas.org/

Association of American Universities (AAU) : http://www.aau.edu/

American Council on Education (ACE) : http://www.acenet.edu/

Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) : https://www.ieee.org

American Chemical Society (ACS) : https://www.acs.org

Union of Concerned Scientists (UCS) : http://www.ucsusa.org/

Organismes spécialisés dans l’innovation, la valorisation et le transfert de technologies :

Association of University Technology Managers (AUTM) : http://www.autm.net/index.cfm

Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) et Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) : http://www.acq.osd.mil/osbp/sbir/

United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) : http://www.uspto.gov/