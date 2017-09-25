France-Atlanta Event - Bridging the Sciences: Advances in HIV, Viral Hepatitis, and Emerging Viruses

Outstanding French and American researchers and key opinion leaders will gather for a high-level, one-day scientific symposium on human viral infections. Interactive sessions will present basic and clinic research focusing on advances in virology, therapeutic drug development and practical considerations for management of clinically relevant viruses including HIV, hepatitis B and C (HBV, HCV), and other emerging viruses (e.g., Zika, Ebola, Dengue, and Chikungunya). Participants will be updated on key features of these human viral infections, their epidemiology, pathophysiology, and virology, as well as on emerging preventive and therapeutic strategies.

This symposium is co-organized by Office for Science and Technology of the Embassy of France to the United States, Emory University and its Department of Pediatrics.

When: October 26, 8:50 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Where: Emory University Conference Center, 1615 Clifton Road, Atlanta, GA 30329

Registration: $50 registration fee for non-students, $10 for students and Post-Docs

To register click here

President:

Dr. Raymond F. Schinazi is the Frances Winship Walters Professor of Pediatrics and Director of the Laboratory of Biochemical Pharmacology at Emory University and co-Director of the HIV Cure Scientific Working Group for the NIH-sponsored Emory University CFAR. He has authored over 550 papers and 7 books and holds over 100 issued US patents, which have resulted in 16 New Drug Applications (NDA). Dr. Schinazi is a world leader in nucleoside chemistry and best known for his pioneering work on HIV, HBV and HCV US FDA approved drugs d4T (stavudine), 3TC (lamivudine), FTC (emtricitabine), LdT (telbivudine), and sofosbuvir (Sovaldi).



Confirmed Speakers:

Monsef Benkirane, CNRS - University of Montpellier, France

Carlos Del Rio, Emory University, Atlanta

Christina Gavegnano, Emory University, Atlanta

Baek Kim, Emory University, Atlanta

Deanna Kulpa, Emory University, Atlanta

Michaela Müller-Trutwin, Institut Pasteur, Paris

Felix Rey, Institut Pasteur, Paris

Etienne Simon-Lorière, Institut Pasteur, Paris

Guido Silvestri, Emory University, Atlanta

Hélène Strick-Marchand, Institut Pasteur, Paris

Mehul Suthar, Emory University, Atlanta

Olivier Schwartz, Institut Pasteur, Paris

Marco Vignuzzi, Institut Pasteur, Paris