On the occasion of the France-Atlanta 2017 event, during the one-day conference on human viral infections, which gathered at Emory University the internationally renowned French and American experts and opinion leaders in their field, we were able to speak with Dr. Raymond F. Schinazi, who shared with us his opinion on this symposium and the importance of collaboration between France and USA.

Dr. Raymond F. Schinazi is the Frances Winship Walters Professor of Pediatrics and Director of the Laboratory of Biochemical Pharmacology at Emory University and co-Director of the HIV Cure Scientific Working Group for the NIH-sponsored Emory University CFAR. He has authored over 550 papers and 7 books and holds over 100 issued US patents, which have resulted in 16 New Drug Applications (NDA). Dr. Schinazi is a world leader in nucleoside chemistry and best known for his pioneering work on HIV, HBV and HCV US FDA approved drugs d4T (stavudine), 3TC (lamivudine), FTC (emtricitabine), LdT (telbivudine), and sofosbuvir (Sovaldi).