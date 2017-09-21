France-Austin

The University of Texas at Austin and the Embassy of France in the United States signed an agreement in July 2017 to create an endowed excellence fund to support French-American research collaborations. The fund will be named Dr. Cécile DeWitt-Morette France-UT Endowed Excellence Fund, after the French mathematician-physicist who served as a professor of physics at UT Austin from 1972 to 2017.

A $100,000 gift from the Embassy of France (Office for Science and Technology and Cultural Services) and UT Austin will serve as seed money to raise private donations up to $2 million. Like the other French-American endowment funds, the revenues of the Dr. Cécile DeWitt-Morette France UT Endowed Excellence Fund will be used to foster the achievement of joint research projects, through the funding, for instance, of travel expenses for American and French faculty members and students. All research areas will be eligible for funding .

For more information or to make a gift to support the endowment fund, please contact Dr. Alain Mermet, Attaché for Science and Technology at the Consulate General of France in Houston:

By phone : +1 (713) 985-3262

By email : attache-phys@ambascience-usa.org