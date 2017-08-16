Franco-American Lectureship Prize : A joint endeavour between ACS and the French Chemical Society (SCF)

ACS/SCF Franco-American Lectureship Prize

About the Award :

In 2016, American Chemical Society (ACS) and the French Chemical Society (SCF) signed a three-year alliance agreement. As part of the agreement, the Franco-American Lectureship Prize was established. In alternating years, ACS and SCF will take turns hosting a chemist for a lecturing tour.

Strong candidates for this prize will :

Have strong connections with the Franco-American research community.

Be a researcher or chemist in France.

Contribute to professional interactions between the Franco-American chemical enterprise.

Be a member of the French Chemical Society (SCF)

Nominees with a strong scientific background at the early and mid-career levels are welcomed. Applications will be selected by a sub-committee of the Committee on International Activities.

To nominate a prospective French chemist to tour the United States, submit a nomination. To nominate an individual for this prize, please have the following prepared :

A biographical sketch/shortened CV for the nominee

Known affiliations/organizations the nominee belongs to

Citation

Letter of recommendation

Optional second letter of recommendation

List of nominees most significant publications/patents

Recommendations for which ACS Local Sections/Division that nominee might be paired with to deliver his/her talk

You can learn more about the requested information here.

Nominations for the 2017 prize are due August 18. Awardees will present their talk prior to the 2018 ACS National Meeting.

Learn more about the SCF Bi-national prizes.