French-American Climate Talks on Ocean (FACT-O): Marine Protected Areas & Maritime Heritage

When: Wednesday 18th and Thursday 19th January 2017

Where: Mount Vernon, Virginia

After Miami and Washington, the third edition of the French-American Climate Talks on Ocean (FACT-O) took place on January 18-19, 2017 at Mount Vernon, Virginia, where George Washington lived. This event, organized in partnership with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the Ocean and Climate Platform and several French and American institutions and agencies working in the environment sector, identified cooperation projects considered to be priorities for the coming months.

Focusing on two themes of ocean sciences, Marine Protected Areas and Underwater Heritage, this workshop addressed global protection of the oceans and highlighted the common challenges for both scientific research and ocean’s governance.

On this occasion, the NOAA’s Office of National Marine Sanctuariesand the France’s Underwater Archaeology Researches Department of the Ministry of Culture (DRASSM) signed a joint declaration to facilitate cooperation and research on underwater heritage (see the specific article). Mr. Serge Ségura, French Ambassador for Oceans, spoke at the opening and closing sessions.

