French American Doctoral Seminar on Energy applications

On Wednesday May 3, 2017, the Office for Science and Technology, in partnership with Rice University and the IFP Energies nouvelles (IFPEN), organized a one day seminar focused on energy applications. This free event was open to all Ph.D. students working in the fields of chemical processes, materials, transport and flow properties in porous media, bioengineering industrial applications. It provided opportunities for participants to exchange and build up new collaborations.

A delegation of 12 students from IFPEN (France) participated as well as 14 other students from Rice University, Texas A&M University, the University of Texas at Austin, the University of Houston and Lamar University.

IFP Energies Nouvelles is a French research and technology organization. From research to industry, technological innovation is central to all its activities, structured around three strategic priorities: sustainable mobility, new energies and responsible oil and gas. Around 130 PhD students are engaged in research projects in many different disciplines : earth sciences, engineering (chemical, mechanical, electrical), physics, chemistry, biotechnology, information science, applied mathematics, economics.