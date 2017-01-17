French Series 2017 - Climate Change - Screening of "Tomorrow" and Panel Discussion

When : January 26, 5pm - 9pm

Where : La Maison Française at the Embassy of France, 4101 Reservoir Road Northwest, Washington, DC 20007

RSVP : https://www.eventbrite.com/e/french-series-climate-change-the-impact-of-we-the-people-tickets-30664858417

French Series 2017 - Climate Change

Panel discussion and screening of Tomorrow , a movie by Melanie Laurent and Cyril Dion.

It was the most successful documentary in French cinemas in 2015. In France this documentary had 718,000 viewers in 12 weeks. More than 1 million admissions in France, now in 27 countries. Winner of the 2016 César for Best Documentary.

Showing solutions, telling a feel-good story… this may be the best way to solve the ecological, economic and social crises that our countries are going through. After a special briefing for the journal Nature announced the possible extinction of a part of mankind before the end of the 21st century, Cyril Dion and Mélanie Laurent, together with a team of four people, carried out an investigation in ten different countries to figure out what may lead to this disaster and above all how to avoid it.

During their journey, they met the pioneers who are re-inventing agriculture, energy, economy, democracy and education. Joining those concrete and positive actions which are already working, they began to figure out what could be tomorrow’s world…

How can we all contribute to reduce our environmental footprint, protect our shared environment, encourage responsive government, support scientific research and improve civic life?

The French Embassy is pleased to invite you to this new French Series panel discussion and film screening event featuring:

Diane Wood: President of the National Environmental Education Foundation

Joseph Romm: Senior Fellow at American Progress

Kathy Baughman McLeod: Managing Director at the Nature Conservancy

Moderated by

Lisa Friedman, Editor at ClimateWire

Program of the evening: