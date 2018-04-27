French research on memory has not been forgotten at the International Conference on Learning and Memory

On the occasion of its 35th anniversary, the "UC Irvine Center for the Neurobiology of Learning and Memory" organized the conference “ International Conference on Learning and Memory from April 18 to 22, 2018, at Huntington Beach close to Los Angeles.

This conference brought together the world’s leading experts in the field, including one of the 2014 Nobel Laureates in Physiology or Medicine, the Norwegian Edvard Moser.

In this prestigious setting, two French researchers had been invited to organize symposiums. Nora Abrous, from the Neurocentre Magendie in Bordeaux University, gathered several specialists in the field of hippocampal neurogenesis in learning and memory (“Role of adult-born hippocampal neurons in learning and memory”).

Nora Abrous

The symposium organized by Pascale Gisquet-Verrier, a researcher from Paris-Saclay Neuroscience Institute in the team Neurobiology of Decision-making dealt with memory plasticity and its consequences (“Memory malleability allows memory modifications: Facts, processes and consequences”).

In conclusion, this prestigious conference helped to highlight the quality of French neuroscience and its international influence.