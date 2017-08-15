Fulbright Research Grants: The deadline for two grants to France has been extended

The Franco-American Fulbright Commission’s US Scholar Program offers grants to US academics, university and college administrators, professionals, and artists to lecture and/or pursue research in France.

Fulbright is extending the deadline to September 12th, 2017 for two of its grants: the Tocqueville Distinguished Chair Award and the Hauts-de-France Region grant.

Tocqueville Distinguished Chair Award

OBJECTIVES To encourage and reinforce research and cooperative projects between the United States and France. To contribute to the exchange and diffusion of knowledge and methodologies and to allow the general public to become aware of recent developments in thought and research in the United States. ELIGIBLE FIELDS Applications are sought in all appropriate disciplines. NUMBER OF AWARDS 1-2 LENGTH OF AWARDS 1 semester (6 months) BENEFITS (MAINTENANCE AND TRAVEL) €6,500 per month if in Paris. If outside Paris, between €6,100 per month and €6,300 per month, depending on location. Additional travel allowance of €1,200. HOW TO APPLY The American applicant directly submits an application to the Council for the International Exchange of Scholars (CIES) once he or she has obtained the support of a French host institution.



The French host institution must fill out the host institution application which may be downloaded from the Franco-American Commission website . DATES OF STAY In accordance with the academic year of the institution, beginning January 2019 at the earliest ELIGIBLE INSTITUTIONS French public universities, university consortia, and other French institutions of higher learning, or any institution affiliated with the Conference of the University Presidents (CPU) or the Conference of Engineering Schools (CDEFI). FRENCH LANGUAGE PROFICIENCY Teaching language is to be decided with the host institution. French language fluency commensurate with the nature of the project is required. When applicable, applicants should submit Part One (selfevaluation) of the Language Proficiency Report. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION Applicants can visit the CIES website at http://awards.cies.org/content/fulbright-tocqueville-distinguished-chair, and contact the CIES program officer for France, Meaghan Dolan, at mdolan@iie.org. CONTACTS At the Franco-American Fulbright Commission: Mr. Arnaud Roujou de Boubée, Executive Director Commission Fulbright franco-américaine aroujou@fulbright-france.org

Hauts-de-France Region Grant

ELIGIBLE FIELDS The Hauts-de-France region welcomes candidates in the hard and social sciences as well as the humanities, including museum conservation, culture and preservation, and visual art creation (Louvre Lens and 200 regional museums).



The following represent priority areas for the region: STEM multidisciplinary projects involving biology, health, physics, chemistry, math and computer science; environmental sciences and impact studies on air, water, soil, and energetic transitions; rail and car transportation; materials studies; advanced technologies of information and communication; cognitive science; ethics; industrial societies and economic systems. NUMBER OF AWARDS 3-4 LENGTH OF AWARDS 3 to 12 months BENEFITS (MAINTENANCE AND TRAVEL) Research Scholar: 2800€ per month and a 1200€ travel allowance Post-Doc: Minimum 2200€ per month and a 1200€ travel allowance HOW TO APPLY The American applicant directly submits an application to the Council for the International Exchange of Scholars (CIES) once he or she has obtained the support of a French host institution. Applicants must apply through the CIES website at http://www.cies.org/. ABOUT HAUTS-DEFRANCE Situated at the heart of the "Golden Triangle" of London, Paris and Brussels, the Hauts-de-France region (a result of the merger of the Nord-Pas de Calais and Picardie regions) boasts a long-standing tradition in research. Take, for example, Louis Pasteur, who in 1856 was the first dean of the Faculty of Sciences at Lille. The arts are also strongly supported in the region, as illustrated by the Louvre Lens museum in the city of Lens.



Engineering, life sciences, humanities, social sciences and multidisciplinary research centers in Hauts-de-France have a national and international reputation. Proof of the enduring commitment to research in the region includes the rapid development of a multitude of fields, available facilities and the number of important publications and honors awarded to its many scholars and laboratories.



With the development of priority fields such as ground transportation, production and communications, engineering, biology, health sciences, food processing industries, environmental sciences, and microelectronics, the Hauts-de-France region offers a wide variety of research opportunities. FRENCH LANGUAGE PROFICIENCY French language ability should be commensurate with the requirements of the project. Many host institutions offer language courses. Candidates who intend to improve their French language skills are preferred. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CIES award announcement and application: http://awards.cies.org/content/hauts-de-france-regional-award



Fulbright Commission grant page: http://fulbright-france.org/en/fulbright-grants-us-citizens/us-scholar-program/regional-programs/hauts-france CONTACTS At the Franco-American Commission: Charlotte Goodwin, cgoodwin@fulbright-france.org



At CIES: Meaghan Dolan, mdolan@iie.org

Applicants must apply through the CIES website : www.cies.org

Contact :

By phone: +1 (202) 686-6247

By Email: europeeurasia@iie.org