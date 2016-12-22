GALILEO Goes Live

Galileo, the European global satellite navigation system, is ready to be used. With 18 Galileo satellites in orbit, supporting ground infrastructure, and after an extensive testing period, Galileo Initial Services are now available for public authorities, businesses and citizens. The first services offered by Galileo include the Open Service, the Public Regulated Service and the Search and Rescue Service.

The Galileo Open Service is a free mass-market service for positioning, navigation and timing that can be used by Galileo-enabled chipsets for example in smartphones or in-car navigation systems.

The Galileo Search and Rescue Service is Europe’s contribution to an international emergency beacon locating system called «Cospas-Sarsat». It helps to locate these beacons and rescue people in distress, for example at sea or in the mountains.

The Galileo Public Regulated Service is for government-authorised users, such as civil protection services, customs officers and the police. It is particularly robust and fully encrypted to provide service continuity for government users during national emergencies or crisis situations.

For more information, see the factsheet and brochure.