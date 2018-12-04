Georgia Tech Signs Agreement with École Polytechnique (l’X)

Rachel Maguer, Vice President, Marketing and International Relations, École Polytechnique, and Yves Berthelot, Vice Provost for International Initiatives, Georgia Tech, signed an agreement on November 27, 2018, at Georgia Tech aimed at facilitating student exchanges and research at the undergraduate and graduate levels between the two institutions.

This agreement reignites cooperation between Georgia Tech and École Polytechnique, otherwise known as l’X. École Polytechnique is the leading French institution of higher education in science and engineering, located in Palaiseau, France, a suburb of Paris. This prestigious school combines top-level research, academic, and innovation at the cutting edge of science and technology making it perfectly aligned for partnership with Georgia Tech. Yves Berthelot, Vice Provost for International Initiatives, Georgia Tech, noted “Whether it is education, research, entrepreneurship or innovation, Georgia Tech is excited to formalize its links with École Polytechnique, the premier science and technology school in France.”

Acknowledging the value of international cooperation, the agreement will facilitate student exchanges between the two institutions. “We are very enthusiastic to offer more opportunities for Georgia Tech students to study at École Polytechnique with a wider variety of programs taught entirely in English. We feel that our two institutions are a good fit in terms of the research we carry out and in terms of our student populations,” said Rachel Maguer, Vice President, Marketing and International Relations, École Polytechnique. Under the agreement, undergraduate and graduate students from Georgia Tech will be able to participate in exchange programs or research internships in either French or English at l’X. Students from l’X coming to Georgia Tech will be able to complete an academic exchange at the undergraduate level, or undergraduate and graduate research internships.

Both institutions look forward to the synergies that will be created by this partnership. Ms. Mauger added, “We are excited to introduce innovation and entrepreneurship-related activities and collaborating across these structures.” Her comments were echoed by Amy Bass, Executive Director, International Education, Georgia Tech, who said, “We look forward to beginning a comprehensive partnership with deeper collaboration in areas that are assets to both Georgia Tech and École Polytechnique.”

Future collaborations may involve Georgia Tech’s European campus in Metz, France – Georgia Tech-Lorraine, and the two schools may build on their relationship to create more cross-institution projects with Georgia Tech in Atlanta.

Photo caption: Rachel Maguer, Vice President, Marketing and International Relations, École Polytechnique, and Yves Berthelot, Vice Provost for International Initiatives, Georgia Tech signed an agreement on behalf of their respective institutions. Also present at the signing were, left to right, Florence Duveiller, a student from École Polytechnique completing a double-degree with Georgia Tech, Pablo Laguna, Professor and Chair, School of Physics, Georgia Tech, Paul Marcille, Director, International Development-Americas, École Polytechnique, Valérie Trentesaux, Scientific Attaché, French Consulate in Atlanta, Louis de Corail, Consul General of France in Atlanta, Amy Henry, Executive Director, International Education, Georgia Tech, and David Collard, Interim Dean, College of Sciences, Georgia Tech. Not pictured, Rachel Kuske, Professor and Chair, School of Mathematics, Georgia Tech.