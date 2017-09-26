Atlanta and Toulouse have had strong ties since then mayors, Maynard Jackson of Atlanta, and Pierre Baudis of Toulouse united the two cities in 1974, when the Atlanta Toulouse Sister Cities Committee was formed. Georgia Tech continues this spirit of admiration and collaboration through dynamic partnerships in research, innovation, and academics.

Industry leaders, researchers, and academics from France and Atlanta will come together to discuss their current projects, which span from aerospace to wastewater management.



Georgia Tech and Airbus: A long-standing history

Airbus and Georgia Tech’s Daniel Guggenheim School of Aerospace Engineering collaborate through a successful public-private partnership where students, researchers, and faculty members exchange expertise while working on cutting edge projects in the aerospace industry. Airbus’ strong commitment to doctoral-level research further reinforces Tech’s longstanding focus on developing visionary thinkers to guide the next generation of scientists.

Industry leaders from Airbus and researchers from Georgia Tech will illustrate that research-rich educational programs combined with the aggressive pursuit of industry-relevant concepts, technology, and innovation, allow them to tackle today’s most challenging and complex problems in advanced aircraft modeling, analysis, and design.

This event is co-organized by the Office for Science and Technology of the Embassy of France to the United States, and Georgia Tech-Lorraine, in partnership with the city of Toulouse, Airbus and Airbus-Aerial.

When: October 27, 8:30 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.

Where: Georgia Tech, Technology Square Research Building, 85 Fifth Street NW, Atlanta, GA 30308

Registration: (in process)