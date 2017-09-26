Georgia Tech and ISAE-SUPAERO: A Strategic Partnership

A long tradition of cooperation and student exchanges led Georgia Tech and ISAE-SUPAERO to sign a French-American partnership agreement in the field of aerospace engineering. Research cooperation, the exchange of faculty and researchers, along with joint seminars and symposiums related to innovation and entrepreneurship are all part of the 2016 partnership agreement.

Members of ISAE-SUPAERO’s executive team, and faculty and students from Georgia Tech’s School of Aerospace Engineering will share their experience and views on the future of higher education, research, and innovation in aerospace.

This event is co-organized by the Office for Science and Technology of the Embassy of France to the United States, and Georgia Tech-Lorraine, in partnership with the city of Toulouse and ISAE-SUPAERO.

When: October 27, 10:00 am – 11:15 am

Where: Georgia Tech, Technology Square Research Building, 85 Fifth Street NW, Atlanta, GA 30308

Registration: Free. To register click here