Grenoble Doctoral Programs for Quantum Engineering - 20 PhD Positions

The Quantum Engineering Grenoble program from Université Grenoble-Alpes and the Grenoble Quantum Engineering European COFUND program will offer 20 PhD positions over 3 calls (autumn 2017, spring 2018, autumn 2018).

The deadline for the next call is 2017, October 5th.

More details can be found here and in the following :

Grenoble doctoral programs for Quantum Engineering

Quantum engineering is a novel domain of research, built on fundamental research carried out in the last 20 years all over the world. It is expected to bring paradigm shifts in various sectors such as security, energy, or communications, by taking advantage of the most counter-intuitive aspects of quantum reality.

Grenoble’s ecosystem is already ranked within the top 5 innovative cities in nanotechnologies worldwide and 1st in Europe, hosting 25 000 academic and industrial researchers and more than 60 000 students.

We invite outstanding students to join our doctoral programs, training the next generation of quantum engineers:

The GreQue doctoral programme is Marie Slodowska Curie Action supported by the European Union. It will provide the laureates with a double training involving fundamental research in top-level laboratories and strong industrial exposure through internships within our network of industrial partners. Click here for the call announcement.

The QuEnG doctoral programme is funded by the Idex-UGA and aims to foster a pluridisciplinary ecosystem for quantum technologies. The laureates will pursue high-level research at the interface between physics, mathematics, computer sciences, social sciences, philosophy, or with industrial coaching. Click here for the call announcement.

The LANEF doctoral programme is a three year programme to support PhD training of excellent students. The thesis will be prepared in one of the five laboratories on a topic related to one or several of the following thematics: Photonics and semiconductors, Spintronics and nanomagnetism, Quantum nanoelectronics, Breakthroughs for electrical energy, Advanced superconductivity, New frontiers in cryogenics, Nanosensors and nanomaterials for health and biology, Theoretical and Computational Physics. Click here for the call announcement

If eligibility criteria are met, students are invited to apply to several programmes.

Deadline for the next call: 2017, October, 5th, 11:59 (CET).