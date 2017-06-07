Group Leader Positions at the Institute of Pharmacology and Structural Biology in Toulouse, France

The Institute of Pharmacology and Structural Biology (IPBS) is a leading research institute of the French National Centre for Scientific Research (CNRS) and the University of Toulouse. The IPBS is a world leader in the discovery, characterization and validation of novel important pathways and pharmacological targets in the fields of cancer and infectious diseases, through the use of molecular and cellular biology approaches, together with in vivo experiments. It conducts state-of-the-art research in structural biology, proteomics, biophysics, cancerology, immunology and microbiology.

The IPBS is seeking new talented junior group leaders to address fundamental questions within the spectrum of its research fields. Successful candidate(s) will be provided with laboratory and office space for 5-8 people, a technical personnel and free access to the institute’s core facilities for a period of 2 years, together with a starting package for basic equipment and consumables. In addition, strong support will be provided from the IPBS to obtain tenured positions at CNRS, INSERM or the University of Toulouse.

Application deadline: July 15, 2017.

See full details of the application here: New group leaders at the IPBS Institute