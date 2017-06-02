Inria @ SiliconValley : International Conference on Blockchain Technology for Cybersecurity & Social Impact

On June 8, the annual Inria @ SiliconValley conference will be hosted by CITRIS, the Banatao Institute and Inria in Berkeley, California. The themes of this edition will focus on blockchain technologies for cybersecurity and the social impact of these technologies.

New technologies often lead to new digital practices that can both strengthen and erode trust, networks and others. The emerging system of blockchain technology offers innovative methods for securing vital data in applications that go beyond the familiar Bitcoin (for financial transactions), more exploratory applications in the field of voting, medical records, Real estate and more. Despite its dubious use by hackers, for trafficking and extortion, blockchain technology can also ensure cybersecurity in high-risk transactions.

In this one-day symposium, speakers from the United States and Europe will discuss the technology behind the blockchain, its contribution to cybersecurity and its application in areas of public interest. The event organized by CITRIS, the Banatao Institute and Inria, will take place in Berkeley, California on June 8, 2017 and will include opening speeches, conferences and round tables.

Agenda:

8:30: Registration

9:00: Welcome Remarks:

Emmanuel Lebrun-Damiens, Consul General of France in San Francisco

Francois Sillion, Deputy CEO for Science, Inria

Thierry Priol, Director European and International Affairs, Inria

Camille Crittenden, Deputy Director, CITRIS and the Banatao Institute

9:30-10:15: Opening Keynote: Hanna Zubko, Founder, IntellectEU Inc.

10:15-10:30: Break

10:30-11:30: Panel 1: The Future of Blockchain Technology

Moderator: Jeremy McLaughlin, Associate, K&L Gates

Michael Andersen, Doctoral Student, Electrical Engineering & Computer Science (EECS), UC Berkeley

Daniel Augot, Senior Research Scientist, Inria

Luis Bathen, Research Staff Member, IBM

Toufi Saliba, CEO, PrivacyShell.com

11:30-12:00: Lunch

12:00-12:45: Lunch Keynote: Brian Behlendorf, Executive Director, Hyperledger Project

12:45-1:00: Break

1:00-2:00: Panel 2: Blockchain for Social Good

Moderator: Brandie Nonnecke, CITRIS and the Banatao Institute

Genevieve Levielle, Founder, AgriLedger

Melissa Mokhtari, Business Consultant, Blockchain at Berkeley

Matthieu Soulé, Senior Strategic Analyst, L’Atelier BNP Paribas US

Gloria Zhao, Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Team, Blockchain at Berkeley

2:00-3:00: Panel 3: Blockchain & Cybersecurity

Moderator: Alessandro Voto, West Coast Regional Director, Consensys

Hamid Benyahia, Digital Strategist and Blockchain Expert, iEx.ec

Allison Berke, Executive Director, Stanford Cyber Initiative

Stefano Foresti, Associate Director, CITRIS and the Banatao Institute, UC Merced

Jérome Francois, Researcher, Inria

3:00-3:15: Break

3:15-4:00: Closing Keynote: "The State of Blockchain 2017" by Melanie Swan, Philosopher & Economic Theorist, New School for Social Research; Founder, Institute for Blockchain Studies

4:00: Closing Remarks

4:15-5:30: Reception & Networking, Kvamme Atrium

More information and registration: BIS’2017 – The Inria@SiliconValley workshop

Lunch and reception included in the admission.

The Inria @ SiliconValley program promotes research projects and collaborations through associated teams. Each of them involves research groups from the universities of California and Inria in France. The aim of this program is also to support the exchange of doctoral students, post-doctoral fellowships and visiting scholars, while strengthening the existing collaborations between the universities of California and the research teams of Inria.