Inria @ SiliconValley : International Conference on Blockchain Technology for Cybersecurity & Social Impact
On June 8, the annual Inria @ SiliconValley conference will be hosted by CITRIS, the Banatao Institute and Inria in Berkeley, California. The themes of this edition will focus on blockchain technologies for cybersecurity and the social impact of these technologies.
New technologies often lead to new digital practices that can both strengthen and erode trust, networks and others. The emerging system of blockchain technology offers innovative methods for securing vital data in applications that go beyond the familiar Bitcoin (for financial transactions), more exploratory applications in the field of voting, medical records, Real estate and more. Despite its dubious use by hackers, for trafficking and extortion, blockchain technology can also ensure cybersecurity in high-risk transactions.
In this one-day symposium, speakers from the United States and Europe will discuss the technology behind the blockchain, its contribution to cybersecurity and its application in areas of public interest. The event organized by CITRIS, the Banatao Institute and Inria, will take place in Berkeley, California on June 8, 2017 and will include opening speeches, conferences and round tables.
Agenda:
8:30: Registration
9:00: Welcome Remarks:
Emmanuel Lebrun-Damiens, Consul General of France in San Francisco
Francois Sillion, Deputy CEO for Science, Inria
Thierry Priol, Director European and International Affairs, Inria
Camille Crittenden, Deputy Director, CITRIS and the Banatao Institute
9:30-10:15: Opening Keynote: Hanna Zubko, Founder, IntellectEU Inc.
10:15-10:30: Break
10:30-11:30: Panel 1: The Future of Blockchain Technology
Moderator: Jeremy McLaughlin, Associate, K&L Gates
Michael Andersen, Doctoral Student, Electrical Engineering & Computer Science (EECS), UC Berkeley
Daniel Augot, Senior Research Scientist, Inria
Luis Bathen, Research Staff Member, IBM
Toufi Saliba, CEO, PrivacyShell.com
11:30-12:00: Lunch
12:00-12:45: Lunch Keynote: Brian Behlendorf, Executive Director, Hyperledger Project
12:45-1:00: Break
1:00-2:00: Panel 2: Blockchain for Social Good
Moderator: Brandie Nonnecke, CITRIS and the Banatao Institute
Genevieve Levielle, Founder, AgriLedger
Melissa Mokhtari, Business Consultant, Blockchain at Berkeley
Matthieu Soulé, Senior Strategic Analyst, L’Atelier BNP Paribas US
Gloria Zhao, Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Team, Blockchain at Berkeley
2:00-3:00: Panel 3: Blockchain & Cybersecurity
Moderator: Alessandro Voto, West Coast Regional Director, Consensys
Hamid Benyahia, Digital Strategist and Blockchain Expert, iEx.ec
Allison Berke, Executive Director, Stanford Cyber Initiative
Stefano Foresti, Associate Director, CITRIS and the Banatao Institute, UC Merced
Jérome Francois, Researcher, Inria
3:00-3:15: Break
3:15-4:00: Closing Keynote: "The State of Blockchain 2017" by Melanie Swan, Philosopher & Economic Theorist, New School for Social Research; Founder, Institute for Blockchain Studies
4:00: Closing Remarks
4:15-5:30: Reception & Networking, Kvamme Atrium
More information and registration: BIS’2017 – The Inria@SiliconValley workshop
Lunch and reception included in the admission.
The Inria @ SiliconValley program promotes research projects and collaborations through associated teams. Each of them involves research groups from the universities of California and Inria in France. The aim of this program is also to support the exchange of doctoral students, post-doctoral fellowships and visiting scholars, while strengthening the existing collaborations between the universities of California and the research teams of Inria.