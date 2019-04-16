International space cooperation - CNES at the 35th Space Symposium in Colorado Springs

CNES is at the 35th Space Symposium, being held from Monday 8 to Thursday 11 April in Colorado Springs, United States. The Space Symposium is a must-attend event for the international space community that has brought together institutional, military, scientific and commercial space leaders from around the world to discuss the latest technology developments and to address and plan for the future of space since the inaugural gathering in 1984. It is, with the International Astronautical Congress (IAC), one of the space sector’s two leading annual international events. More than 11,000 attendees and more than 100 speakers are present at the 2019 edition, where Jean-Yves Le Gall, President of CNES and the International Astronautical Federation (IAF), took part in two sessions.

Jean-Yves Le Gall first chaired a panel session on Connecting @ll Space People: The IAF and IAC Success Stories, alongside Pascale Ehrenfreund, Chair of the Executive Board of the German space agency DLR and Incoming IAF President. He pointed to the fact that the 70th IAC to be held in Washington D.C. on 21 to 25 October will be the fifth IAC hosted by the United States and the third in the U.S. capital. In this respect, it will mark a milestone in the history of the Federation, as it coincides with celebrations to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo Moon landing. He then recalled that the 71st IAC will be held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, in 2020, and the 72nd in Paris, France in 2021.

CNES’s President also took part in a panel session with the heads of the space agencies of Canada, Europe (ESA), France, Italy, Mexico, the Netherlands, South Korea and the United Arab Emirates on the theme of The Next 50 Years: Agency Leader Perspectives. The panel naturally addressed the issue of international partnerships for Mars and Moon exploration missions following the recent statements from U.S. Vice President Mike Pence.

On the sidelines of the Space Symposium, CNES held bilateral meetings with the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the Japan Aerospace and eXploration Agency (JAXA) and National Space Policy Secretariat (NSPS), and the UK Space Agency (UKSA). Meetings were also held with private stakeholders to discuss future projects.