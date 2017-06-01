Intersex Symposium Organized by the CNRS-UCLA EpiDaPo Lab

Why is intersex such a puzzle? At the interface between biology, medicine, ethics and politics, how is it possible to rethink intersex beyond the binary structures underlying our views of the world and of our societies?

The International Joint Unit CNRS-UCLA EpiDaPo is organizing a French-American symposium "INTERSEX - Beyond the Binary," with the support of the Office for Science and Technology of the Embassy of France in the United States.

Why is intersex such a puzzle? Relying on medicine, psychiatry, philosophy and sociology, we would like to reconsider our thinking about intersex individuals – who have long been considered myths or anomalies. At the interface between biology, medicine, ethics and politics, how is it possible to rethink intersex beyond the binary structures underlying our views of the world and of our societies?

When : Thursday, June 8, 2017 1:30-5:30 pm

Where : UCLA, Royce 314

Flyer: INTERSEX - Beyond the Binary

Entrance is free

