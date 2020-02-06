CNESMAG 81 - SATELLITE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : WELCOME TO A NEW ERA

The 82nd edition of CNESMAG is dedicated to new opportunities in the telecommunication industry .

Editorial of Jean Yves Le Gall, President of CNES :

Ask our fellow citizens what satellite telecommunications bring to mind and the odds are they will say the conquest of space, giant antennas and interplanetary missions—a

ort of cocktail combining Apollo 11, the famous radome and telecoms theme park at Pleumeur-Bodou in Brittany and the Blake and Mortimer comic series. Few people imagine that it’s satellite telecommunications that first brought space into our daily lives. Today, there’s no programme on TV that isn’t beamed through a satellite, no text message that doesn’t make a detour via geostationary orbit and no positional fix that doesn’t use signals from constellations circling Earth thousands of kilometres above our heads. This issue of CNESMAG takes us inside satellite telecommunications with some exceptional contributors who shed light on the political, strategic, regulatory, technological, industrial, commercial and societal aspects of this sector which, in the space of a few years, has changed the way we communicate, stay informed and move around—in a word, how we live. But this is just a start. In the hyper-connected world of the future, only satellites will be able to bring Internet services to everyone on the planet, not only so that people can communicate better but also to guarantee their safety and health, and to support many more applications yet to be invented. Because tomorrow, we will all be fired by the spirit of space !

