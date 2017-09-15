LifeSciences grant : 2017 Laureates

The "Life Sciences: inventing – creating – having fun" grant has been distributed by the Office for Science and Technology of the Consulate General of France in Los Angeles since 2012 to French research teams participating in American competitions in the life sciences field. Following the call for projects launched in April 2017, eight teams, all taking part in the international Genetically Engineered Machine (iGEM) competition, have been selected to receive this grant.

With an increasing number of teams involved in the competition since its creation in 2004 (more than 300 teams running this year!), the iGEM competition arouses great interest among students worldwide.

The competition is based on the following principle: the student teams, under the supervision of a few managers, have to create a biological system (composed of bacteria or other(s) cell type(s)) genetically modified thanks to DNA insertion, and thus possessing new properties that will allow to meet the environmental, medical and societal challenges of tomorrow.

France is particularly well represented at iGEM, thanks to the enthusiasm of its teams which continue year after year to obtain honourable results. To support such dynamism, the Office for Science and Technology of the French Embassy in the United States is pleased to offer its grant for the 2017 iGEM competition to the following laureates:

BORDEAUX



6th participation in the iGEM competition

2015: Gold Medal

2014: Bronze Medal

2012: Bronze Medal







EVRY PARIS SACLAY



6th participation in the iGEM competition

2016: Bronze Medal (Evry & Paris-Saclay)

2015: Silver Medal (Evry), Bronze Medal (Paris-Saclay)

2014: Gold Medal (Paris-Saclay), Bronze Medal (Evry)

2013: Gold Medal (Evry & Paris-Saclay), Best Human Practices Advance (Europe/Overgrad), Best Model (Europe), Advance to Championship (Evry)

2012: Gold Medal, Best Human Practices Advance (Europe), Best Model (Europe), Advance to Championship (Evry)







GRENOBLE



4th participation in the iGEM competition

2013 : Gold Medal, Best Model







INSA UPS TOULOUSE



8th participation in the iGEM competition (INSA Lyon) and 5th participation in the iGEM competition (Toulouse)

2016: Gold Medal (INSA Lyon & Toulouse), Prize for the best Diagnostic (under 23 years old) (INSA Lyon)

2015: Gold Medal - 1 nomination (Best Applied Design / Undergrad) (Toulouse), Organizer of the European phase of the competition (INSA Lyon)

2014: Gold Medal - Best Innovation in Measurement (Undergrad) (Toulouse), Médaille d’or - Prize for the best Genetic Construction (INSA Lyon)

2013: Gold Medal (Toulouse)

2012: Gold Medal - Best Prize for overcoming adversity - OSLI (INSA Lyon)

2011: Gold Medal - Prize for the best Genetic Construction (INSA Lyon)

2010: Silver Medal (INSA Lyon)







IONIS



3rd participation in the iGEM competition

2016: Gold Medal

2015: Gold Medal







PARIS BETTENCOURT



10th participation in the iGEM competition

2016: Gold Medal

2014: Gold Medal, Best Supporting Art & Design (Overgrad), Best New Application Project (Overgrad)

2013: Gold Medal, Best Wiki (Europe/Overgrad), Regional Finalist (Europe/Overgrad), Second Runner Up (Europe/Overgrad), Advance to Championship, Best Health & Medicine Project (Overgrad), Finalist (Overgrad), Grand Prize Winner (Overgrad)

2012: Gold Medal, Safety Commendation (Europe), Advance to Championship, Finalist, Best Environment Project, Second Runner Up

2011: Gold Medal, Regional Finalist (Europe), Best Presentation (Europe), Advance to Championship

2010: Gold Medal, Best Foundational Advance

2009: Gold Medal, Best Human Practices Advance

2008: Bronze Medal







PARIS PASTEUR



3rd participation in the iGEM competition

2016: Gold Medal, Prize for the best Diagnostic project (Under 23 years old & Over 23 years old), Prize for the best Applied Design (Over 23 years old)

2015: Bronze Medal







PARIS UPMC



2nd participation in the iGEM competition

2016: Bronze Medal







You can find more information, including projects descriptions about each team by clicking on the teams names or on the french version of this article !

Rédacteur :

Raphaël Dubois, Attaché scientifique adjoint pour la Science et la Technologie, Consulat Général de France à Los Angeles, deputy-sdv.la@ambascience-usa.org